Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post $2.46 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,197. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average is $251.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.