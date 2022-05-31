Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $40,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,620 shares of company stock worth $5,893,504. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 826,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,604. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.