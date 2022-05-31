Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 9,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $719.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In related news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

