Brokerages Expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Charah Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.39. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.