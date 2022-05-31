Brokerages Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 98,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.