Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

SCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 130,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 337,002 shares of company stock worth $875,125 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of comScore by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 275,939 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 596,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. comScore has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.35.

comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.