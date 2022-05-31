Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.80. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. 2,574,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,085. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

