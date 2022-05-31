Brokerages Expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14).

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,323 shares of company stock valued at $478,056. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ocugen by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ocugen by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ocugen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocugen stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 220,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

