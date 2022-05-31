Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

