Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $6.53 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will announce $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.32. United Rentals reported earnings of $4.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $29.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $31.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $33.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.58 to $39.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.70. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $262.76 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.