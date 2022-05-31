Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $65.22

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.79. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,554. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.