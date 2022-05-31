Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price at $133.75

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.55.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $69.19. 30,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

