Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $21.00

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.
In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. 2,909,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.31. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s payout ratio is 40.40%.
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
