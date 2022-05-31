Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $113.18

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average of $105.73. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,137 shares of company stock worth $1,405,279 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

