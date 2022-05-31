Brokerages Set Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target at $11.35

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 21,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,015. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 9.12%.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

