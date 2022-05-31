Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$12.47

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

HBM stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.31. The company had a trading volume of 417,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,908. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.48 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.68%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

