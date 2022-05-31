Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $95.83

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,145 shares of company stock worth $521,380 over the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.02. 7,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.19 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

