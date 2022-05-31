Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $95.83

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.83.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,145 shares of company stock worth $521,380 over the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:H traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.02. 7,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.19 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.62.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.