Brokerages Set Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) PT at $4.25

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

LFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,490. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LFT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

