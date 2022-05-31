Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $26.23

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.23.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MGY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 26,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,791. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.12.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
