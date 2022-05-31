Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target at C$23.50

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN stock opened at C$19.23 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.