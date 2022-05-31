Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Target Price at $29.42

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,014. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

