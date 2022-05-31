Brokerages Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $132.54

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,947 in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Westlake stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.66. 31,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

