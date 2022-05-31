Brokerages Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Target Price at $4.00

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLDBF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

WLDBF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,947. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

