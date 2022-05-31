Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BPY opened at $18.59 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.59.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.