BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BRP by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in BRP by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 156,663 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

BRP stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

