BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $3.54.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
