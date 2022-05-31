BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.