BTIG Research Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $184.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.