BTIG Research Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $184.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $326.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.60.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

