Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Bunge worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,225,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Bunge by 5,416.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 357,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,666 shares of company stock worth $66,286,037. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

