Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.58.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

