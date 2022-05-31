C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,208,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,653 shares during the period. C4 Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 4.54% of C4 Therapeutics worth $71,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CCCC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 2,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,531. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

