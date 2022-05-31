Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.60. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

