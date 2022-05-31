Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.61 and last traded at C$36.61. Approximately 3,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.90.
The firm has a market cap of C$763.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.05.
About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)
