Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.61 and last traded at C$36.61. Approximately 3,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$763.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.05.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.