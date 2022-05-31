Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.71.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock opened at C$69.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$66.05 and a 12 month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total transaction of C$398,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$635,924.68.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.