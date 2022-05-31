Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cannae were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cannae by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 143,633 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Cannae by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,581,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 27,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,563. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,152.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,450,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,360 and have sold 1,287,074 shares valued at $17,224,681. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

