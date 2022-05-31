Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 511,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,571. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.