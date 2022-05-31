Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post $8.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.56 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $33.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $34.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $37.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.86. 3,588,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.76. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.