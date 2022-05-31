CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 4.08% of CareMax worth $27,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareMax by 444.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMAX. Cowen decreased their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 1,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. CareMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

About CareMax (Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

