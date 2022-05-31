Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 602.0 days.

Shares of Cargotec stock remained flat at $$35.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

Get Cargotec alerts:

CYJBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cargotec from €48.00 ($51.61) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cargotec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cargotec from €54.00 ($58.06) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.