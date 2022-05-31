Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Position Boosted by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 222.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.52% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

