Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

