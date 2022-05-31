Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 182,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

