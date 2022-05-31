Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,799 shares of company stock worth $10,296,683. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.