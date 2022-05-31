Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.06. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

