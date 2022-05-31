Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 1,511,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,418.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOF opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $10.24.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (CSIOF)
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.