Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 1,511,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,418.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOF opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

