Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $186.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

