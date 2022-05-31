Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 15th

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CASS opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

