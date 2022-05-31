Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 15th

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CASS opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Cass Information Systems (Get Rating)
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
