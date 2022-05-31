Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

CZOO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.

CZOO opened at $1.44 on Friday. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,131,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $15,540,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.