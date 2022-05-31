CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.40% of CDW worth $110,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a one year low of $155.39 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

