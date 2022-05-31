Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.