Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 9,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,196. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

